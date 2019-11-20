An unattended poppy donation box was stolen just one day before Remembrance Day, according to Penticton RCMP.
In a press release Wednesday, police say an unidentified male walked into Safeway at approximately 4:30 p.m. and stole the donation box, all of which was caught on video surveillance.
RCMP did not say how much money was in the donation box, only that it was “temporarily unattended” when the man stole it.
Police have released a photo of the suspect in hopes the public may be able to help identify him.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote case No. 2019-19786 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
