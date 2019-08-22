Since forming during the Garnet fire in 1994, a Penticton-based animal rescue service has greatly expanded its work, city council heard Tuesday.
Deborah McBride of the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team appeared at the meeting to request a formal memorandum for the group to use the old Penticton dog pound for its rescue operations.
She explained the group, which was originally called Noah’s Wish, came into existence at the request of Emergency Social Services to help with animals affected by the Garnet fire, which destroyed 18 structures in the hills east of Penticton and led to the evacuation of 3,500 people.
After that emergency, explained McBride, the group eventually sent five volunteers for the training required to perform large-scale animal rescue operations in disaster situations.
Most recently, ALERT was called to help evacuate the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, which was threatened several weeks ago by the Eagle Bluff fire north of Oliver.
McBride said the group, which regularly rescues cats, dogs, turkeys, cattle, pigs and horses, also helps at the scene of house fires and will even retrieve the remains of pets lost in such emergencies.
“That small act of kindness can help with closure for those families,” she said.
Use of the old dog pound was offered to the ALERT during the 2017 wildfire season by former city manager Peter Weeber, according to McBride, who said the group wishes to make some improvements and therefore wants to formalize the arrangement.
The city’s new 16-stall dog pound opened in 2016 on Dartmouth Road beside the old 10-stall facility.
