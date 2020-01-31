Penticton RCMP are asking members of the community who may have witnessed a robbery on Main Street to come forward with any information.
In a press release Friday, police say a business in the 300-block of Main Street was robbed Thursday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Police have not released the name of the store, but did say when they arrived they found one employee had been sprayed with bear spray.
Two suspects were said to have stolen money and other property before fleeing on foot.
Descriptions of the suspects are limited, with police saying one suspect is believed to be male and wearing a green jacket with fur around the hood. The other suspect is described as female and wearing all black.
Anyone with information is urged to call RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
