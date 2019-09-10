Four years ago, Home Hardware employee Crystal Baker encouraged her colleagues to donate to a local charity. Now, it’s become a store-wide effort.
“My mom used (South Okanagan Women in Need Society) for the last 10 years of her life. I saw how important it was for her, and how much it helped the family,” said Baker, the store’s retail operations manager.
When Christmastime came and employees were gearing up to exchange gifts, Baker suggested a donation to SOWINS instead.
Staff enthusiastically agreed.
“We’ve really been trying to support SOWINS at our Christmas party every year,” she said. “All the money we raise, the company has matched. It’s a really important cause for the store to support.”
The local store has also held BBQ fundraisers and has even sponsored the Walk to End Abuse.
Home Hardware has since donated over $5,000 to SOWINS.
“We were able to get a lot of staff involved,” said general manager Travis Loudon, adding staff members have sponsored families in the past.
“It’s great to get all the staff involved,” he said.
SOWINS executive director Debbie Scarborough presented a plaque to Home Hardware last week for their past and ongoing efforts, saying she hopes women and men who see the plaque will know they’re not alone.
“When you’re living in abuse, you think you’re all by yourself,” she said.
