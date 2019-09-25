Climate strike groups will be joining forces Friday for a peaceful demonstration outside Penticton City Hall.
Katie Hurley said the #Fridaysforfuture Climate Strike group has changed its original meeting time at City Hall to align with 350.org’s strike.
Both groups will converge on City Hall at noon as a part of an international movement to raise awareness about climate change.
A celebration will take place shortly after the demonstration at Slackwater Brewing.
