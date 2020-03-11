Trustees with the Okanagan Skaha School District have granted permission for a local teacher to conduct research in fulfillment of a graduate degree.
Marlene Bazley, a teacher at Princess Margaret Secondary School, is launching a study called “Exploring Students, Parents and Educators Perspectives of the Successes and Challenges in School District’s 67’s Indigenous Education Program.”
The goal is to learn more about the board’s Indigenous education program, from all perspectives, which will include students, parents and educators.
Trustee Kathy Pierre, a former education director for the Penticton Indian Band, praised the project and Bazley’s efforts.