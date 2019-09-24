Out of fear for her daughter’s future, a Penticton woman is organizing a climate strike outside City Hall this Friday.
Katie Hurley says the event, which is in support of Protect Our Winters Canada and meant to demand action of climate change, is one way adults can “lead by example.”
“You don’t need to be an expert to make a difference,” she said, adding her daughter will be at the strike too.
“Even at a young age, being a part of that, hopefully each little step you take implants into them,” said Hurley.
“I’m terrified for her future.”
The group will be meeting at Slackwater Brewing at 2 p.m. to make signs before marching down to city hall.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 people had confirmed their attendance or marked themselves as interested on the Facebook group created for the event, but Hurley hopes people will join the walk as it passes, and that individuals will pop by City Hall to educate themselves.
“Everyone is welcome, and we do hope people kind of join in if they haven’t heard about it,” she said.
A tent will be set up outside Freeride board shop to help raise awareness about climate strikes.
Hurley has been active on environmental issues for years.
“I’m just a big advocate for individuals taking the steps they can,” she said. “People think they have to do these big events or huge steps, but my message to people is take those small steps. There’s almost no excuse now these days for people not to be using reusable bags.”
A similar strike last week in Kelowna drew about 250 people.
Meanwhile, the Vancouver and Surrey school boards have voted to excuse students from class in order to attend strikes in those cities this coming Friday.
