OLIVER — A new death was reported at McKinney Place in Oliver over the holiday weekend bringing the number to 13.
McKinney Place remains at 75 cases — 54 residents and 21 staff members.
According to Interior Health's latest figures released late Monday, there have been 290 new cases from Dec. 31 until Jan. 3 bringing the total in Interior Health to 4,178. The greatest number of new infections over the four-day period was reported Jan. 1 with 107.
Of the cases, 767 are active an on isolation. Thirty-nine people are in hospital, six in ICU. The total number of deaths has risen to 32.
Meanwhile in Penticton, Village by the Station has nine cases, five residents and four staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
“We are saddened to report four additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend. We know this is especially hard for the families and caregivers and I want to offer our condolences during this difficult time," said IH president and CEO Susan Brown.
"As we start 2021, there is much to be hopeful for with the vaccination roll-out underway, but we all must remember to keep following public health guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”