Waste, food, oil, air, agriculture and climate change: those are just some of the environmental matters to be unpacked as the OC Speaker Series returns to Okanagan College’s Penticton campus this term.
A lineup of experts and authorities will offer free presentations, touching on a range of topics like history and astronomy to appeal to everyone. But a running theme through the majority of sessions will be climate change, including things everyday people can do to help the environment.
“Youth-led protests last fall and the fires in Australia and the Amazon have amplified conversations about climate change and human impacts on the environment,” says Eric Corneau, regional dean for the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
“The OC Speaker Series will be exploring the practical and political aspects of climate change. We invite the community to take part in continuing the dialogue.”
The series includes:
• Jan. 14: A Personal Reflection on the Situation in Hong Kong
• Jan. 21: ‘The Man from Eldorado’ Presents an Evening with Robert W. Service, by Andre Begin
• Jan. 28: Invasive Species and Climate Change, by Lisa Scott from OASISS
• Feb. 4: Bridging the Gap: The Bad News and the Good News about Climate Change, by First Things First’s Dr. Michael Healey and Jim Beattie
• Feb. 11: Climate Change in the Okanagan: Crisis or Opportunity? By Tami Rothery
• Feb. 25: Love Food, Hate Waste: Are You Using Your Refrigerator Right?, by Cameron Baughen from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
• March 3: Air Quality and Child Development, by Jason Curran
• March 10: Role of Magnetism in Star Formation, by Dr. Mehrnoosh Tahani from the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory
• March 17: The Spiral Structure of the Milky Way, by Dr. Trey V. Wenger from the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory
• March 24: Climate Change Diet, by Dr. Todd Redding
• April 1: The Politics of Oil, by Dr. Rosalind Warner
• April 7: Mindful Self-Compassion, by Barb Regasz
Talks are 7-8:30 p.m. in the Lecture Theatre of the Ashnola Building. The Okanagan College Penticton campus is located at 583 Duncan Ave. Admission is by donation, with proceeds going to support students in need.
Event information is available at https://ocspeakersseries.weebly.com/.
