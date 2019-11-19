Any long-term lease of Skaha Marina envisioned by a new plan for the eastern portion of Skaha Lake Park will require voter assent, city council was assured Tuesday.
Such a lease will be key to finding a tenant willing to make the “significant investment” required to repair the marina docks and associated equipment, said Ben Johnson, the city’s acting director of development services.
At present, the marina is under lease to a local family that in turn rented out part of the building to the Nautical Dog Cafe, “which has proved to be quite popular with the community,” said Johnson.
“We’d like to explore general support for that and whether there are additional opportunities for a restaurant, pub or whatever might make sense in that building. We’d like to have that conversation with the community.”
Johnson promised, however, that nothing will happen without buy-in from the community. In particular, he noted the 2018 Parks and Recreation Master Plan requires voter assent for any long-term leases in parks.
“This was in part a reflection of the consternation and anxiety of some proposed uses of the park,” said Johnson, alluding to a divisive and failed proposal to lease out part of the park for a waterslides development.
While there are no timelines in place yet, the process of developing a new plan for the eastern part of the park is expected to roll out in five phases, beginning with establishing a community vision.
That side of the park, which includes a concession, washrooms, storage for dragon boats, splash park and the marina, was chosen as the focus of the plan because it’s most in need of work and the other portion is functioning just fine as it is, explained Johnson.
Mayor John Vassilaki applauded that division of the park because it will give the plan “a better chance of succeeding.”
Coun. Jake Kimberley, who helped lead the Save Skaha Park group that fought the waterslides development, which he described as “water under the bridge,” also supported staff’s plan.
“There’s a tremendous amount of interest in Skaha Park and we want to continue that interest and make sure… that what is being done or will be done to the park will be satisfactory to all of the community and their interests,” said Kimberley.
“Certainly there are things there that have been overlooked for a number of years and they should be looked into and addressed.”
The first chance to weigh in on the park will come at a pair of open houses Dec. 4 and 5.
