BC Wildfire Service says winds have caused a once estimated 150 hectare forest fire on Richter Mountain to now grow to approximately 250 hectares.
It was confirmed around 12 p.m. Saturday that the fire, burning just east of Cawston, has once again grown in size.
“This growth occurred away from structures and communities and is a result of winds that occurred yesterday evening,” BC Wildfire Service said in a post on Twitter.
“There are currently 67 personnel and heavy equipment on site with aircraft supporting their suppression efforts.”
But BC Wildfire Service warns the fire could continue to grow.
“Fire activity may increase throughout the day as increased wind speeds are forecast for this afternoon.”
