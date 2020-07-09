With no days to spare, city staff issued an occupancy permit June 30 for the 48-unit Ellis One project, meaning future owners in the building will be eligible for tax breaks worth an estimated $500,000 over the next 10 years through the controversial economic incentive zones program.
“There are still a number of deficiencies that the developer is working through, which is typical with a project of this scale, but all professional sign-offs have been submitted to the satisfaction of our building department,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in an email.
Occupancy permits are issued once a building and its systems have been inspected and deemed safe for people. Laven said the deficiencies are expected to be addressed “in the next few weeks.”
Residential tenants are slated to start moving in Aug. 1-15, according Jim Morrison, one of the partners in the project and the owner of Wildstone Construction, which was contracted to put up the building.
Morrison said two of the commercial spaces on the ground floor have been sold, with one more left to go.
Originally, the developers had to complete the project by Dec. 31, 2019, in order to qualify for the EIZ program, but were able to obtain a six-month extension last summer from a divided city council, which voted 4-3 in favour of it.
Wildstone sought the extension due to unforeseen delays it claimed were caused by poor weather and a lack of available professionals to work on the project.
Under terms of the EIZ program, which was initiated in 2010 to spur development, owners of Ellis One units will pay tax only on the value of the land under them, not the building itself.
As of Thursday, there were 26 residential units still listed for sale online. The cheapest property was a 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the third floor priced at $299,000. The most expensive was a sixth-floor penthouse with two bedrooms and three bathrooms over 2,000 square feet, plus a 470-square-foot deck. It’s listed at $1.25 million.