Despite enduring regular criticism from the public, the outgoing commander of every RCMP detachment in the South Okanagan-Similkameen managed to make the best of difficult situations and brought in some helpful initiatives, say the current and past Penticton mayors.
As first reported by The Herald on Thursday, Supt. Ted De Jager is being transferred by the force to its B.C. headquarters in Surrey, where this fall he will take up new duties in E Division’s Operations Strategy Branch as the officer in charge of service delivery for the province.
He confirmed the move in a lengthy statement issued late Wednesday.
"I would like to take this opportunity to say good bye for now to the wonderful people of the South Okanagan. The past two and a half years have been an incredible experience and it was an honour to serve in such a key role in our communities. The members, employees and volunteers of this regional detachment have worked so hard in the past years to build public safety and will continue to go the distance for all of you,” De Jager said.
Wife “Dionne and I have been blessed to meet so many great and caring people in our time here and look forward to seeing them soon. Change is often a part of our journey in the Mounties and this new opportunity is one that allows me to serve an even broader portion of our society, while at the same time furthering my education during this new adventure.
“As many of you know, my father was a minister. I think of him often and remember the wise counsel he gave before he went home. One verse from Corinthians has guided me through my many years in the army and policing: 'Be on your guard, stand firm in the faith, be courageous, be strong. Do everything in love.'
“In other words, show no fear, stand true to your values, love your community, even those who don't agree with you. There's no better way to serve as a police officer,” the statement, which didn’t give a firm departure date, concluded.
Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki praised De Jager’s work here.
“He brought some policing initiatives to our area, especially the Community Active Support Table, that has taken a lot of people off the streets and found housing for them,” said Vassilaki.
“I wish him all the best and city council wishes him the best and the community does, too.”
Vassilaki believes De Jager’s successor will be announced in the “very near future,” and expects it “won’t be a long transition.”
Former mayor Andrew Jakubeit, who was involved in De Jager’s hiring, cautioned the incoming police chief will face the same challenges as his predecessor.
“If people think the next superintendent is going to be the shiny knight on a white horse riding in to save paradise, they are living in a fairy tale,” Jakubeit said in a statement.
“Problems here, like most other places, are complex social issues at the core that can’t be fixed with a pair of handcuffs.
Jakubeit commended De Jager for being accessible in the community.
“I wish some of his initiatives didn’t have to take so long to get put into place, but at least there was an effort to tackle root causes, offer help and change the policing model along with engagement to community stakeholders,” said the former mayor.
De Jager has been with the RCMP since 1997, following a 15-year career in the military. His last posting before coming to Penticton was in Mission.
