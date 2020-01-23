Interior Health is seeking $2 million from local taxpayers for a new CT scanner for Penticton Regional Hospital’s emergency department.
Carl Meadows, executive director of clinical operations for the South Okanagan, went before the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District board Thursday requesting 40% funding for the $5-million CT scanner, which he says is “one of the most important diagnostic imaging tools.”
“Right now, we have one CT scanner and … when (it goes) down, we actually have to shut the machine down,” he said. “It’s very disruptive.”
Adding an another machine, he continued, is a “key core investment” as renovations move into their fourth month in PRH’s emergency and triage area.
Meadows added the new CT scanner was “anticipated … with the design” of the renovation.
PRH already has a backup machine, called a SPECT CT scanner, but it doesn’t have the full-range capabilities of a CT scanner, making a second machine imperative if the first machine is undergoing maintenance, explained Meadows.
CT scanners take multiple X-rays showing thin slices of patient’s body that are then combined by a computer to produce a 3-D image.
In total, Meadows presented the OSRHD board with a capital wish list totalling $10 million, the local portion of which would be 40%, while the province would cover the rest.
Other projects on the table include electrical upgrades to Princeton’s hospital, totalling $2.3 million, two new ultrasound machines at PRH worth $354,000 and digital video cameras in the pharmacy unit with a price tag of $325,000.
The OSRHD, which is comprised of Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen directors, will discuss the request at its next meeting Feb. 20.
