A Penticton family says they’re going to be out $15,000 and a formal education after learning through the Okanagan Cosmetology Institute is closing down.
Bill Takacs said his granddaughter, whose name is being withheld for fear of repercussions, signed up at the school in March to complete her first two levels of hairdressing training.
“We paid the full amount up front,” he said. “We signed a contract and then we found out on social media that the place is up for sale, the entire thing is shutting down.”
Owners Carolyn and Nathan Roy, who did not respond to a request for comment, have left the country and now live in Australia, according to another student who wishes to remain anonymous and said the school’s only teacher has also been laid off.
A post on OCI’s Facebook page says, “We regret to inform you we will not be offering Esthetics services in July, August or September. The Esthetics program will reconvene in October.”
Other posts encourage people to enroll in September for “an amazing career to showcase your creativity.”
“I’m upset,” said Takacs. “This is what (my granddaughter) wants to do. Now she has to either go to Nelson or Vancouver to get to this level two.”
Takacs says he’s certain he’ll lose all or a good portion of the tuition he paid.
But after weeks of silence, Takacs said, Roy finally texted his daughter last week, saying there would “be more information soon.”
The other student says they “aren’t supposed to know” the school is closing.
“They moved to Australia and left the sinking ship to just sink,” she said, adding many of the students are considering legal action.
“Our teacher got laid off,” she noted. “So then it was just the director of education teaching, checking our work and doing her actual job.”
With the teacher gone, she said, many students are now angry at the lack of a proper education they’re receiving because the director is overworked.
The student also said they’ve begun informing clients the school will be shutting down.
