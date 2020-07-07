Another deal to sell a major industrial property in Okanagan Falls has been scrapped, and the company that’s trying to unload it has been named in a cease-trade order issued by the B.C. Securities Commission.
Sunniva Inc. announced Monday the buyer, described as an “independent real estate investment fund,” had walked away from the deal to purchase the 114-acre former Weyerhaeuser mill site for $9 million.
It was the second such deal to collapse in just over a year, after a June 2019 agreement to sell the land and other assets on site to CannaPharmaRX for $20 million fell apart due to financing troubles.
Sunniva, which is headed by Tony Holler, who also owns Poplar Grove Winery in Penticton, said previously it purchased the land in 2018 for $7 million and did some grounds works and concrete foundations to prepare for a 760,000-square-foot glass house with an annual production capacity of 120,000 kilograms of cannabis.
It decided to unload the site after refocusing the company’s efforts on its California operations. The company was named in a lawsuit earlier this year by Shuttleworth Properties, which claimed Sunniva had defaulted on its mortgage for the Okanagan Falls site.
Sunniva’s shares haven’t traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange since June 22, when the B.C. Securities Commission named Sunniva in a cease-trade order due to its failure to file audited 2019 financial statements and some other regulatory documents.
The company’s shares closed June 22 at $0.15, down from a high of $15.20 in January 2018 just two weeks after Sunniva went public.
Sunniva shares are still trading on an over-the-counter market in the U.S. and closed Tuesday at $0.09, down from an all-time high of $7.32 in April 2018.