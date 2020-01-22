Three new kiosks have been set up at city-owned facilities in Penticton to help boost public consultation efforts.
The kiosks, which feature a large display area and paper copies of reports and surveys, plus a slot to drop completed surveys, have been added to the Community Centre, City Hall and the library complex.
They’ll only be used when the city is in the midst of public engagement activities as it is now with regard to the development of a new plan for the east side of Skaha Lake Park.
“The new kiosks ensure that we can consistently and conveniently involve people who have limited computer access or skills in city decisions that matter to them,” city engagement strategist JoAnne Kleb said in a press release.
“It is one of our efforts to reduce barriers to participation and ensure our engagement activities are inclusive and respectful.”
