The on-again, off-again sale of a prime industrial property in Okanagan Falls has finally been completed.
Cannabis producer Sunniva Inc. announced this week it sold the 114-acre former Weyerhaeuser mill site for $6.8 million to an unnamed B.C. investment company.
After paying the mortgage, closing costs and a 3% sales commission, Sunniva expects to net $3.2 million.
"Finalizing the sale of the land in Okanagan Falls effectively completes the disposition of our Canadian assets and marks a milestone in our strategy to focus solely to the U.S. market and the development of our California assets," Sunniva CEO Anthony Holler, who owns Poplar Grove Winery in Penticton, said in a press release.
Since the 2007 closure of Weyerhaeuser, the site has been the subject of multiple development proposals, ranging from an industrial park to residential development and now cannabis cultivation, none of which has materialized.
Sunniva’s two previously announced sales of the property collapsed: a $9-million deal in July 2020 and a June 2019 agreement for $20 million, which included some assets and equipment on site. Under terms of the completed sale agreement, Sunniva will retain ownership of the assets and equipment through a subsidiary.
Sunniva said previously it purchased the land in 2018 for $7 million and did some grounds works and concrete foundations to prepare for a 760,000-square-foot glass house with an annual production capacity of 120,000 kilograms of cannabis.
But the company was named in a lawsuit earlier this year by Shuttleworth Properties, which claimed Sunniva had defaulted on its mortgage for the Okanagan Falls site.
When it announced the first sale agreement in July 2019, Sunniva said it was a step towards refocusing solely on the company’s California operations.
"While the closing of the sale of the OK Falls site is good news, Sunniva continues