Mounties are appealing for help in the investigation of a hit and run that closed a portion of Skaha Lake Park on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the Elm Avenue area around 4:25 a.m. following multiple reports of a person screaming. The victim was discovered in Skaha Lake Park near the Tickleberry’s snack shop with serious injuries to his lower body.
“Police were told that the alleged victim was cycling in the area when he was struck by the suspect vehicle, a red Dodge dually pickup truck, that had reportedly veered off the travel portion of the roadway and onto the grass,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.
“The suspect vehicle fled eastbound from the scene towards South Main Street.
An ambulance took the victim to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
“As a result of the continued investigation, police have since recovered a vehicle they believe to be involved in the hit and run, which is being considered an isolated event at this time,” continued O’Donaghey
“A collision analyst and reconstructionist examined the scene, while forensic specialists are expected to examine the suspect vehicle, as police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Anyone with information about the crash who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
