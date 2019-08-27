Princess Margaret Secondary School has joined the ranks of a world-renowned educational program.
The Penticton high school was approved by the International Baccalaureate Organization for authorization to offer the Middle Years Programme for Grades 9 and 10 students, the Okanagan Skaha School District announced Tuesday.
“Being authorized as an IB school is a tremendous accomplishment for the school staff as the school needs to meet or exceed the prescribed and rigorous standards of the IBO,” school board chairwoman Shelley Clarke said in a press release.
She also singled out Maggie principal Roger Wiebe “for guiding his staff through the authorization process as well as the Maggie staff for all of their hard work.”
Teachers and students in Grades 9 and 10 had been piloting the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme since September 2018 in a bid to become an accredited facility.
According to the International Baccalaureate Organization’s website, students enrolled in the program tend to perform better academically than their peers and can leverage it to gain acceptance to the world’s top universities.
The program teaches students the power of global thinking, with an emphasis on collaboration and choice.
Each district’s local framework is used as content, and students are ranked in each subject area under four different criteria: knowledge and understanding, investigating, communicating and thinking critically.
Students in grade 10, which is considered year five of the IBMYP, complete a personal project on any topic they’re passionate about.
