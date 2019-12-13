A $9 million cannabis facility is ready to roll after the District of Summerland issued a building permit in November.
The 68,000 square foot facility, owned by Sweet Valley Cannabis Inc., is slated for 13900 Dale Meadows Rd, south of the district’s downtown core.
District councillors first heard of the facility in September 2018, when a request was put forward to remove a large amount of soil, mixed with clay, on the property and replace it with rock infill, which was not approved by the Agriculture Land Reserve due to concerns over a nearby pond.
At the time, the facility was proposed to grow medical marijuana for national distribution before the legalization of cannabis one month later, with Summerland Mayor Toni Boot saying it’s unclear whether or not the cannabis is still marketed as “medical” now that its legalized.
“I think that if people within the constraints that are put on them can grow a product or produce a product that will really increase their farm revenues, then they should be doing that,” Boot said, adding council prioritizes preserving as much farm land as possible.
“We knew that they were going to be proposing a larger facility there,” she added. “Having a facility that’s going to be producing a product that conceivably could be shipped to other areas of Canada or other areas of the world that have legalized cannabis, good on them – that’s a good business model.”
The facility is proposed to have a header building and two greenhouses, with a pre-existing single-family home.
The new buildings will be built in three-stages with the first phase scheduled to begin soon.
“There was some concern from council about the upgrades to the electrical infrastructure, because it uses a lot of electricity,” said Boot, who explained taxpayers will not be on the hook for paying for any substation upgrade to support the facility because “all of that is paid for by the developer.”
“There are no significant impacts to our electrical system,” she said.
