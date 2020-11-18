Penticton Online Thrift Store is making stockings for children this holiday season in an effort to bring some much-needed cheer.
The local business is hoping to collect as many stockings as possible and fill them with goodies and brand-new items.
They ask that should anyone have stockings that are not being used and in need of a home to consider donating them. They will be put to good use.
One customer has already dropped off a large number of items.
Deliveries will be made on Dec. 21.
“Thank you, we are super grateful for the generosity, support love and kind words from the community,” the store’s website posted on social media this week.
“We know it may be hard to ask for help at any time. We understand times are hard. We are all in this together.”
Pickup can be arranged by visiting “Penticton Online Thrift Store” on Facebook or by phoning at 250-328-2780.