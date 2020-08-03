A parade Friday honoured Summerland’s retiring bylaw officer who has achieved an amazing 50 years of service.
Gary Ellis waved as he watched the surprise “goodbye” parade of municipal vehicles filled with friends and co-workers pass in front of Summerland’s Municipal Hall.
A group of well-wishers gathered on the hall steps to thank Ellis and reminisce.
Ellis has contributed to the community in a wide variety of functions.
He began his career with the District of Summerland sweeping Main Street with a broom and was soon laying down road oil with a 1929 oil truck.
Among many jobs, he repaired flumes, ploughed snow, and laid pipe.
Ellis helped build the library on Wharton Street and the Public Works offices on Cedar Avenue and inspected all underground irrigation systems for several years.
Over his career as part and then full-time bylaw officer, he has handled between 30,000 and 40,000 complaints.
And he still has a warm smile.