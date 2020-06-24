A UBC Okanagan nursing student is suing the RCMP alleging police brutality while an officer was performing a wellness check. Mona Wang alleges Kelowna RCMP Const. Lacy Browning stepped on her arm and kicked her in the stomach while she was down, assaulting her while shouting “stop being dramatic” and “control your f—ing dog, don’t make me hurt him,” and other phrases including “stupid idiot.”
Wang contends she was handcuffed and dragged through the apartment building on her stomach, causing injury to her face, upper thigh, breast, sternum, and torso, according to the civil suit, filed in a Kelowna court in March.
The suit also names the government bodies responsible for the Mounties, including Canada’s attorney general and B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general. According to court documents, Wang was at home under mental distress on Jan. 20. Her boyfriend called police to do a wellness check.
Browning attended the residence and when she arrived found Wang lying on the floor half conscious, according to the suit.
Wang alleges that Browning never identified herself as an RCMP officer and kicked her on the floor and stepped on her arm while she was semiconscious.
“Browning dragged the plaintiff to the elevator while punching the plaintiff in her face,” the lawsuit alleges.
Browning arrested Wang, and she was transported to Kelowna General Hospital. Browning purportedly told hospital staff that Wang was high on meth, but the toxicology report showed that Wang had no illegal drugs in her body or blood, according to the documents.
“The plaintiff has never used methamphetamines or any illicit drugs,” the suit says.
The suit contends Browning’s behaviour towards Wang was “abusive and repetitive in the extreme” causing Wang mental and physical harm. It says Browning should have known her behaviour would demean, intimidate, humiliate and terrify Wang.
She is seeking punitive and exemplary damages against the defendants.
In a statement of defence filed June 15, the defendants have denied many of the claims. The RCMP were informed that a woman had become unresponsive to text messages and was described as having a history of prior suicide attempts by ingesting medication.
Browning was initially unable to access the residence and made multiple attempts to contact Wang by the intercom. Browning was permitted access to the building by another resident, according to the statement.
The statement says Browning was found motionless with a boxcutter knife in her right hand with the blade extended. The defendants contend she had lacerations to her chest and upper arm, which were bleeding. There were medicine bottles on the floor.
Browning performed a sternum rub to determine consciousness, according to the statement, and Wang responded by opening her eyes and yelling. The defendants claim that Wang demonstrated “erratic, suicidal and violent behaviour.”
At all times they contend she was “combative and possibly in possession of a further weapon,” and that Browning believed paramedics wouldn’t attend until a combative patient is secured by police.