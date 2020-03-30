One of Penticton’s most beloved citizens has died. Dave Shunter was 89.
Shunter was a high school principal for more than 25 years, which included a lengthy stint at Pen-Hi. In retirement, he was a school trustee for 15 years and head administrator with the Okanagan School of the Arts for five years. He was a founding member of Penticton Amigos of Mexico, a musician with the Rube Band and the Three Ds trio, a Rotarian and president of the Lions Club.
He was honoured as Penticton’s Senior Citizen of the Year in 2001.
“Dave was an excellent principal for a large and diverse school with a demanding staff,” said retired teacher David Perry, who worked for Shunter in his early years of teaching in 1975.
“Dave was a compassionate leader who cared not only for the people he worked with, but the students under his direction. His door was always open and he always demonstrated concern for his school and its population. We used to rejoice when he would appear on the basketball court during pep rallies.
“Sad was the day when Dave Shunter retired as an educator, but his continued involvement in the community benefited many.”
Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki admired Shunter’s kindness and devotion to the community. Vassilaki’s children attended Pen-Hi when Shunter was principal, and their paths crossed many times over the years.
“Dave was a wonderful educator. The kids loved him,” Vassilaki said. “He was a good man, very kind, and he cared so much about kids and their success. In retirement, he fought hard to save the Ellis and Shatford buildings (at Pen-Hi). Our community benefited from his work. I will be miss the many conversations we had together.”
Born in Vernon, Shunter grew up in Creston, where he was first hired as a teacher. He and his wife moved to Penticton in 1974 and remained here until recently when deteriorating health took him to Williams Lake, where the couple was able to be closer to their daughter.
“Dave was a very nice man who was always full of suggestions, but never criticisms . . . the epitome of a community leader,” MLA Dan Ashton said. “He was never critical. With Dave, it was always how can we do things better, how can we make an opportunity work. He stayed active in the community right up until his health no longer allowed him to do so.”
Shunter is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Katie, three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow. Condolences may be sent to the family by email: murrayshunter@gmail.com.