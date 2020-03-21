As schools shutter their doors and spring break draws closer to an end, the big question on parents’ minds is, ‘What’s next?’
Kelowna resident Melissa Dawn said it’s a time of “uncertainty” for parents as daily updates on the COVID-19 pandemic leave people wondering just what could shut down next - and when daycare may not become an option anymore.
“We don’t have too much of a plan, really, because things change so much,” she said.
And there’s lots to consider.
If daycares don’t shut down, said Dawn, parents are forced to grapple with the fear of sending their child outside into environments potentially lingering with disease.
“Ethically, as a parent, with what we know about the coronavirus, it’s like, ‘Can I knowingly send my kid out into (that) environment?’ Our daycare is incredible for cleanliness, … but with this particular virus, it just seems risky.”
And financially, she added, parents who are now home indefinitely as workplaces shut down are paying for a service they’re no longer using only so they don’t lose their child’s spot they sat on waitlists for months - or years - for.
It’s a time of mixed emotions, with Dawn wondering how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting children beyond school.
Her 10-year-old, she said, is a “social butterfly,” and while the idea of sleeping in seemed great at first, the novelty wore off after several days.
As for the idea of homeschooling, Dawn said much of it is a possibility, but said children need some time to “chill out” because they can’t learnwhile they’re afraid.
“Imagine what kids actually think about what’s going on? I’m sure they can see the panic, and see the empty store shelves, and parents are whispering while the news is on quietly … so you want to be honest with them about what’s going on, but you don’t want to scare them, but you just don’t have the answers.”
Reports of teachers returning to work after spring break are false, according to Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union president Kevin Epp, who voiced similar concerns as Dawn.
“A week ago, things were different,” he said. “And a week from now, how different can it be from today?”
Epp said there’s a “laundry list of questions in this unprecedented time.”
“Are the daycares in the school going to reopen?” He asked. “What about teachers’ kids who can’t be left alone? We’ve never been here before.”
Todd Manuel, the interim-superintendent for the Okanagan Skaha school district, said it's working daily to keep parents up to date with the latest information.
“We have to start by recognizing that it’s challenging times,” he said, adding the difficulty for them is answering questions as new informationcontinues to emerge daily.
“What we really want to make sure the community knows, is we’re working really hard to have a coherent plan of response that will discuss how to best support students, parents and staff.”
Epp said reports of teachers being mandated back to school following the break, even if classes are cancelled, are false.