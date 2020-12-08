There are now 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection at the McKinney long-term care home in Oliver.
Interior Health confirmed Tuesday (Dec. 8) that 27 residents and one staff member have now tested positive for COVID-19.
"Targeted additional testing is occurring and will continue for all staff and residents; this includes mobilizing an Interior Health outreach testing team to expedite testing onsite," IH wrote in a media release.
"Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak. Everyone’s condition is currently stable and no transmission has been detected in association with the South Okanagan General Hospital."
McKinney Place is operated by Interior Health and is connected to South Okanagan General Hospital. The long-term care section has 61 residents in the 75 publicly-funded long-term care beds. The hospital is not included in the outbreak.
In Penticton, there are now three cases at Village by the Station.
Interior Health is reporting 74 new cases between Monday and Tuesday, for a total of 2,339. Of these, 637 are active and on isolation, 17 are in hospital (three in ICU) and the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at six.