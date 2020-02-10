Police are asking for help finding a man involved in a road-rage incident last week on Highway 97 near Oliver.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, when a driver travelling south on Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake was tail-gated by a dark-coloured pickup truck.
The alleged victim later pulled over on Tucelnuit Drive to let the truck pass, but the truck also stopped.
“The driver of the truck began to yell, and subsequently kicked the victim’s vehicle before getting back into (his) own vehicle and continuing south on Tucelnuit Drive,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The alleged road-rager is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-40s, short with a stocky build, dark hair and beard, and a “smoker’s voice.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
