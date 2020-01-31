Get ready to shake, shake, shake your booty at this year’s Access Goes Disco event.
Hosted by the Penticton and Area Access Centre, the annual throwback event Feb. 20 at the Barking Parrot Pub will feature a night of disco music, costumes, dancing and a silent auction all for a good cause.
And for those who don’t know how to disco? Tracy Franklin, the community liaison for Access Centre, said a teacher will be on site giving lessons.
“It’s a great event,” she said. “Capacity is 150 and we hit it (last year). I’m expecting we’ll sell out this year!”
Franklin said last year’s event saw people of all ages. One memorable guest, she added, was in her mid-20s and spent the night learning how to dance disco-style.
“It’s a really fun party,” she said. “People like to get out and dance, and there’s not a lot of places to do that in Penticton anymore.”
It’s also a special night, added Franklin, because all funds raised will help support one of the many programs the Access Centre provides, ranging from legal advice to men’s counselling.
“We really provide a lot of service to people of the South Okanagan,” she said. “The best part about (the event) is it gives back to some of the most vulnerable people in our community.
“All of the money raised at the event goes directly back into whichever program needs it,” she continued, adding last year’s program to benefit was men’s counselling, and she suspects it will be the same this year.
Franklin said donations are still being welcomed and anyone interested may email community@accesscentre.org.
Tickets are $30, which includes a burger and beer. Get them at the Access Centre, the front desk of the Penticton Lakeside Resort or on Eventbrite.
