Cars won’t always be king, so a local environmental group is encouraging people to join in an online discussion later this week to talk about what might come next.
Vehicles produce a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions, and electric cars, public transit and bicycles can make a difference in the fight against climate change.
To lend your voice to the discussion, email info@firstthingsfirstokanagan to register. The meeting will be conducted via the Zoom teleconferencing service on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 7-8:30 p.m.
First Things First Okanagan is a non-profit society that was started in 2014 by Naramatians concerned about climate change.