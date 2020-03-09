The total value of real estate transactions across the region was up by $10 million last month.
Property worth a total of $58.7 million changed hands in February, up from $48.1 million in the year-ago period, according to fresh data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
Sales were led by Penticton, which recorded 62 of the 118 deals that were completed in February.
The average selling price of single-family home in the city last month was $609,000, compared to $514,000 in February 2019.
There were a total of 1,637 active listings in February 2020, up from 1,609 in the comparison period.