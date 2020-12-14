That other public health emergency – the opioid crisis – has only worsened since Penticton city council heard last week that paramedics in the city had seen a 70% increase in suspected overdose calls through October.
New data from BC Emergency Health Services shows that figure rose to 80% through November, compared to the same period in 2019.
“Penticton has seen several months this year that double the previous year’s monthly average – and the last few months of overdose calls have increased again,” BCEHS spokesperson Sarah Morris said in an email.
The city recorded 413 such calls through November, putting it on track to double the 228 recorded in all of 2019.
Official from Interior Health suggested to council a toxic drug supply polluted with fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid – is at least partly responsible for the spike in 911 calls.
Conversely, the number of fatal overdoses in Penticton is down sharply – from 22 in 2019 to nine through the end of October 2020 – which those same officials said is a sign that harm-reduction programs are working.