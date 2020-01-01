It’s been a busy year for Richard Cannings, the Herald’s Newsmaker of the Year for 2019, and he doesn’t anticipate things will change much in 2020.
The MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding said in an interview Wednesday it was “nice to be recognized” by the community.
“Sometimes Newsmaker can be good or bad, but I’ll take the good,” he joked.
Nominees for The Herald’s Newsmaker of Year were chosen by the newsroom, and the public then picked the winner through an online poll.
Cannings won with 36% of the vote, while Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki was the runner-up with 29%. Community activist Kristine Shepherd took third place with 15%, former Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager was fourth with 11%, and Jacqueline McPherson, who forced a redo of the Penticton Indian Band’s 2017 byelection, rounded out the group at 9%.
A major highlight of his year, Cannings said, was his re-election to parliament Oct. 21, a night he recalls as nerve-wracking.
“It was close, and we knew it would be close,” he said. “But things just got better and better, and we pulled it off.”
Cannings picked up 24,809 votes, enough to fend off a challenge from Conservative runner-up Helena Konanz, who collected 796 votes less. Liberal Connie Denesiuk finished a distant third with 11,705 votes.
The year also brought two visits from federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, the first just before campaigning kicked off and the second just two days before the election.
That latter visit attracted about 1,000 people to a rally at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. People were reportedly turned away after the ballroom reached full capacity.
“It spoke to our how our campaign was resonating with people,” said Cannings.
Cannings recalled a “bittersweet” moment of 2019, when funding for infrastructure in flood-devastated Grand Forks was approved, but the $19.9 million from the federal government wasn’t the amount he had hoped for.
“A lot of people have been struggling since then, trying to figure out where their lives go from there,” he said. “That’s something I’m still working on with the new minister of infrastructure.”
Cannings was also instrumental in a push alongside local officials to have Air Canada use bigger planes on its Penticton-Vancouver run, and adjust its schedules after cutting two flights.
And the worst moment of the year?
“When my private member’s bill, and every other private member’s bill, died in the Senate because of a handful of Conservative senators,” he said.
Canning’s private member’s bill called for the use of wood in construction of new federal government buildings.
On a personal level, Cannings’ highlight of the year was a visit from his son, daughter-in-law and his granddaughter from New Zealand, as well as the girl’s first birthday.
It’s now full steam ahead in 2020 for Cannings, who said there’s plenty more work to be done for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
“There’s still some projects that need to be completed, that need federal support,” he said, noting Oliver’s much-needed syphon repair and Trail’s wastewater management facility.
“This job, if nothing else, is busy and challenging and intense, but it’s the greatest job in the country.”
