One of the top wineries in the South Okanagan closed its tasting room and restaurant Friday after receiving notice one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
Poplar Grove Winery said in a statement the employee didn’t show any symptoms and wore gloves and a mask while at work.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately shut down the winery tasting room and the restaurant so that we could consult with the Interior Health Authority to determine the next steps to ensure the safety of our valued guests and staff,” owner Tony Holler said in the statement.
“The Interior Health Authority have assured us that because of our diligent policies and safety and sanitation procedures there is no significant risk to the public or our staff and therefore, they are not recommending testing or self-isolation of contacts,” the statement continued.
The winery will do a “terminal sanitization” to prepare for reopening Monday, July 20.
Poplar Grove recommends people with concerns who were at the Vanilla Pod restaurant from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, or Sunday, July 12, should visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website for guidance.
The winery is the second agriculture-related business in the South Okanagan to be knocked out of operation this week by COVID-19.
An outbreak was declared Monday at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver, after a domestic worker and a temporary foreign worker tested positive for the virus.