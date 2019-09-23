Fresh adjournments were granted Monday for three trials facing one of the South Okanagan’s most notorious alleged criminals.
Afshin Maleki Ighani was supposed to go on trial last week in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on two separate matters: one involving the alleged stabbings of two inmates at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in 2017 and one involving the alleged assault of a guard at the jail in 2018.
But he had yet to find a new lawyer after dumping his last one in July and asked for an adjournment.
Justice Gary Weatherill granted him a week to seek new counsel, and Ighani on Monday told the court his application for assistance had been held up by Legal Aid B.C. while management at the agency review his request.
The judge accepted that explanation, and adjourned both trials. Weatherill also noted Ighani can apply to the court to appoint a lawyer if Legal Aid B.C. denies his request.
Crown counsel John Swanson supported the adjournment, noting Ighani faces the prospect of “significant” jail time if convicted.
Ighani is now due back in court Oct. 21 to set new dates for the two trials and schedule the continuation of a third trial that began December 2018 and involves the alleged drug-related kidnapping of two people in 2017.
Extra sheriffs were on hand in the courtroom for Ighani’s in-person appearance Monday. He wore a red rosary necklace over top of his red jail-issued clothing.
Ighani is no stranger to the courts, having been sentenced in 2007 to 42 months in prison for his connection to an Oliver drug ring.
The native of Iran was ordered deported after that conviction, but his departure was stayed because he faced the death penalty in his home country, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Immigration officials have refused to discuss the case publicly, and it’s unclear if Ighani could be subject to new deportation proceedings if convicted of the charges he’s currently facing.
