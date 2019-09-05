Local politicians aren’t hungry to help the owner of an agricultural property near Oliver get the approvals required to open an on-site eating and drinking establishment.
The owner of a fruit stand at 5535 Highway 97 asked the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to support an application to the Agricultural Land Commission to permit the non-farm use.
The RDOS board on Thursday agreed with a staff recommendation not to send the application on to the ALC.
Rick Knodel, the RDOS director for Area C (rural Oliver) spoke in support of the proposal and noted such multi-faceted businesses are becoming more common as agriculturalist fight for their survival.
