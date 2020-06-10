Fireworks, burn barrels and open fires of any size were briefly permitted in Penticton, according to an error-filled city press release that has since been corrected.
The city announced Tuesday at 4 p.m. it had lifted a fire ban that was implemented April 7.
The release then went on to list the various types of fires that were once again allowed: backyard fire pits, Category 2 open fires, Category 3 open fires, resource management open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages.
A correction issued Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. clarified that only backyard fire pits should have been on the list. Fireworks and open burns require permits and are only allowed at certain times of the year.
“We apologize for the confusion,” the correction added.