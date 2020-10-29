The fire that partially destroyed a Penticton apartment building was accidental, and it started on the outside of the complex on the lower front side, according to results of the preliminary investigation.
Those details were shared Wednesday night with residents of 217 Elm Ave. and on Thursday with The Herald by Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson.
He said further details won’t come until insurance companies have completed their investigations.
Watkinson and his management team hosted Wednesday’s town hall meeting, which included representatives from the City of Penticton and service groups.
Residents were taken through every step of the Penticton Fire Department’s response, from getting the call to summoning help from Summerland.
“We shared them with everything we could share with them,” said Watkinson.
Residents also got an overview of the insurance and rebuilding processes, and what they need to do to start rebuilding their lives.
“As much as it can be tough love, it’s got to be done,” said Watkinson.
Department brass, including Watkinson, will be returning to the building today to retrieve personal items on lists provided by residents.
“What else can I do for these people? They’ve probably lost everything,” said the chief.
Searchers were in the building on Tuesday to retrieve the bodies of two residents who perished in the fire.
Watkinson said their former neighbours are “grieving as a community,” and took some solace in knowing their deaths were accidental.
And although he’s not a building official, Watkinson believes the east side of the building, which was protected by a concrete fire wall, can be made habitable again with relatively little work, while the west side, where the fire started, may require a complete rebuild.
Watkinson said the residents’ strata council is working to help find temporary homes for those who need them.
“A lot of the residents have family members in the community who they’re going to be staying with,” the chief added.
In response to offers of help from the community, Watkinson urged a business or local charity to spearhead the effort to funnel assistance to the displaced residents.