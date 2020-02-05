The Okanagan’s first government-run cannabis store opened its doors Wednesday in Penticton.
Simply named the BC Cannabis Store, it offers a wide-range of products, including bud, edibles and smoking supplies, along with helpful advice.
“The mandate that we have is to educate individuals on the safe and responsible use of cannabis,” said Tyson Muzzillo, regional manager of cannabis operations for the province.
Signs remind customers not to drive high, to keep cannabis away from youth and to recycle packaging.
Muzzillo noted customers are welcome to visit the store for information, with no pressure to make a purchase.
“That’s what we’ll find, too – a lot of individuals will come in just to see what the store is about and to talk to a consultant just about what cannabis is. And that’s great, too,” he said.
The B.C. government acts as wholesaler to its own stores and private operators, meaning there isn’t a lot of difference in prices between the two types of shops.
The first BC Cannabis Store opened in Kamloops in October 2018, the same month recreational use of marijuana became legal in Canada.
More government-run stores are set to open across the north and central Okanagan later this year, but no dates are available yet.
Penticton’s shop is located at 107-2210 Main St. in the Superstore plaza. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
It’s the fifth licensed cannabis store to open in Penticton. A sixth pot shop, Indigenous Bloom, is located on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve, but is not licensed by the B.C. government.
As of Monday, the province had issued licences for a total of 187 stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.