In an essentially empty conference room, the four candidates seeking the Penticton seat in the Oct. 24 provincial election took questions from a small media panel and each other in Tuesday evening’s forum organized by the Penticton Herald.
Managing editor James Miller moderated the event, keeping the two-hour evening moving at a brisk pace with the help of a team of timers with stopwatches ad warning bells.
Herald reporter Joe Fries and Castanet news director Chelsea Prowrie of peppered the candidates with questions ranging from acutely local issues to preferences for US president.
Brief opening and closing statements offered the candidates a chance to introduce themselves and stake out their positions.
Liberal incumbent Don Ashton emphasized his experience as a councillor and mayor in Penticton and his work on the regional district, including as its chair. He is seeking a third term, having been elected to the legislature in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.
Ashton pointed out that voters are “not voting for the leaders” of the parties, but for “local representation.”
He described himself as “co-operative, consultative and respectful … and I keep my word.”
Toni Boot, the mayor of Summerland and candidate for the NDP, said she is proud of the job the John Horgan government has done. She emphasized that residents of the Penticton riding need “a voice at the table,” when decisions are being made in Victoria.
Boot was raised in Summerland and has owned agriculture-related businesses there. She was elected to council in 2014 and to the mayor’s chair in 2018.
Libertarian candidate Keith MacIntyre has lived in Penticton for 10 years. He owns a software company and has two sons in high school.
The essence of MacIntyre’s campaign is his disillusionment “with the state of Canadian politics.” He said the country and province need “new and innovative ways” of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and other issues. But, aside from ending the monopoly of ICBC, his evening’s remarks were short on specifics.
Green Party hopeful Ted Shumaker described himself as “just an ordinary guy … (with) a lifetime of diverse experience.” He said his lack of political experience is his strength. He exhibited that strength repeatedly over the course of the evening, confessing to lack of knowledge about many of the issues up for discussion.
Surprisingly, nothing that he uttered during the two hours reflected the environmental cornerstone of the Green Party. Rather, he said he stepped into the fray because he is irked by the NDP leadership’s decision to call the election at this time.
“This snap election is not right. It’s dirty pool … It goes against the spirit of democracy. That’s why I stepped forward,” he said.
On the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19:
Ashton warned that the provincial economy “would not survive another shut-down.” He lamented that the NDP government hasn’t fulfilled all its promises of relief, but, “We cannot go back.”
Boot complimented British Columbians for following the orders of provincial heath officer Dr. Bonny Henry and is hopeful that a second wave won’t happen. “The person who cuts my hair says she couldn’t survive another shutdown.”
MacIntyre questioned recent reports of second wave, referring to it all as a media phenomenon. He said people are “getting into a panic,” but we are not into a second wave yet.
On the long-term care home crisis:
Boot suggested the NDP government has been working at undoing the effects of the former Liberal government’s cuts to government funding for long-term care and encouragement of private-sector care homes.
She said the NDP has a plan for hiring 7,000 new care workers and to ensure they are “adequately compensated.”
Ashton said one of the main problems is the inequality of pay levels between public and private facilities.
He proffered that a worker could leave a private facility and move to a government one and receive a $5-per-hour raise with benefits. He said there needs to be an equalization of pay between the two types of homes. He didn’t specify whether he favours raising the wages in the private sector or lowering it in the public facilities.
On policing and related issues:
Shumaker, a retired pharmacist and police officer, said Mounties need to be defended not defunded, but he acknowledged that social workers and other supports are needed to deal with law and order issues.
He described an incident where he found a homeless person sleeping in his truck. He called the police and the man was taken into custody, only to be released about fours later onto the street with no supports to help him avoid having to sleep in someone else’s truck.
Ashton agreed with Shumaker’s assertion that police cannot solve crime-related issues without the help of social workers and other professionals.
On housing affordability and the speculation tax:
Boot pointed out that housing was formerly a municipal responsibility, but recent crises have forced the province to get involved. She said the NDP government’s speculation tax, aimed at reducing spiking housing costs, has had success in many areas, including Kelowna.
“Seeing how well it’s working elsewhere … I would support it here,” she said.
Shumaker agreed that a tax against “people flipping million-dollar homes” would have a place in the South Okanagan.
MacIntyre said municipalities should have control of housing issues and the province “just gets in the way.”
On one big idea they would take to Victoria:
Shumaker was the only candidate to answer in the spirit of the question, citing what he called the Iceland Project, under which the government there tried to deal with a burgeoning youth drug problem by offering free sports and arts funding. As a result, he said, the proportion of youth involved in drugs dropped from 40% to 3%.
Boot said she would continue to be co-operative and collaborative as she has been in Summerland.
MacIntyre said he would be an “independent voice.”
Ashton said he has a big announcement coming up in the next few days, but wasn’t willing to spill the beans at the forum.
On who pays for byelections
Fries reminded Boot that when Ashton, as mayor of Penticton, ran for MLA in 2013 Ashton promised to, and did, compensate the city for the $32,000 cost of the byelection to replace him. Fries asked Boot is she would make a similar promise.
“I’m not in the same socio-economic situation” as Ashton, who comes from a wealthy family, Boot responded. She said she is not in a position to pay for the $8,000 to $10,000 cost of such a byelection in Summerland.
Ashton acknowledged that “I could afford it.”