Construction values have fallen sharply this year in the region’s rural areas.
Numbers prepared for Thursday’s board meeting of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen show staff issued permits for work valued at $37.4 million through September, down from $45.8 million in the same period of 2018.
The bulk of the work this year is focused in Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex), which contributed $7.8 million of the total, followed by Area C (rural Oliver) at $7.1 million. The quietest area was F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench) at just $957,000.
