BC Transit is planning to claw back money from individual bus systems’ reserve accounts to make up the revenue it lost during the early stages of the pandemic.
For the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, that would mean losing up to $23,400 it has in operating reserve accounts for its three systems, according to a staff report going in front of the board today.
RDOS planner Apollo Figueiredo suggests the board formally object to BC Transit’s proposal, which could result in local taxpayers being tapped to make up the shortfall.
“If the deficit is not addressed by the operating reserves or another solution presented by BC Transit at a future date, then the amount of taxes requisitioned will increase next year in order to mitigate this loss,” Figueiredo wrote in his report.
“Another potential RDOS-led solution to address the loss would be to potentially increase the cost of a bus fare, which may recoup some losses but may also dissuade transit users from taking public transit.”
BC Transit shares the costs of its bus systems with local governments that operate them.
In the South Okanagan, full service levels were maintained through the pandemic, although ridership fell by an estimated 60-80% on most fares and fares went uncollected for about 2 1/2 months as a health precaution.
To help balance its books, BC Transit is now eyeing the reserve accounts, which are funded through budget surpluses on items like fuel and maintenance. Over the years, the Osoyoos system has socked away $12,700, while the Okanagan Falls and Naramata routes have produced a $10,000 reserve. The Kelowna-Penticton route, which only started service in September 2019, has about $700 in reserve.
“Typically, reserves are used for future local transit service hour expansions or to decrease operating costs in future years,” Figueiredo explained his report, which also notes the accounts are “not within the complete discretion of the RDOS.”
Three other local governments in the region – Penticton, Summerland and Princeton, have already balked at BC Transit’s request to claw back operating reserves from their respective systems, according to Figueiredo.