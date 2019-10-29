Love It or List It: either way nursing students benefit
There isn’t any groundbreaking research to support it, but the organizers of an upcoming event at Okanagan College are out to prove that merely watching TV and eating popcorn can change a student’s life for the better.
On Monday, Nov. 11, the College’s Nursing department is hosting a special screening of an episode of HGTV’s Love It Or List It show in the lecture theatre (S104) at the Kelowna campus.
Doors open and a pre-screening celebration begins at 6 p.m., with beverages and snacks available for purchase (cash only). The screening starts at 7 p.m.
The episode profiles Monique Karlstrom, who has taught nursing at the college for more than 10 years, and her husband, Mike, as they navigate the show’s premise of whether to renovate and keep or choose to sell their house.
Karlstrom, who figures she has instructed more than 800 nurses during her time at the college, came up with the event as a way of generating funds to create a new bursary for nursing students at OC.
“I have always had a passion for nursing and began my career in the profession at the age of 17,” she said.
“Nurses dedicate their lives to help individuals and their families during their most vulnerable times. Each and every one of us will be touched in some way by a nurse throughout our lives.
“Some of those hundreds of students I’ve taught over the years would not have been able to obtain their nursing education without the help of scholarships, so I thought, this would be a fun way to raise some money for students.”
Karlstrom recently completed her Master of Science degree in Nursing while teaching full-time and raising her two children alongside her husband.
“I could not have obtained my Masters without the financial support of Okanagan College and support from my husband and family,” notes Karlstrom.
“I hope the OC community and the community at large will come out and help those who transform lives and contribute so much to our community.”
Tickets are free and can be reserved through eventbrite (suggested donation of $20; any donation over $20 will receive a tax receipt).
All funds raised will go toward creating bursaries for nursing students at the college.
