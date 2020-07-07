The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:27 a.m. McPherson Crescent, Penticton. Line down.

11:21 a.m. Beavis Place, Summerland. Public service.

1:11 p.m. Tillar Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

3:03 p.m. Parkview Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

5:06 p.m. Ridgedale Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

5:29 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Car fire.

6:27 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Public service.

6:38 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Needle pickup.

8:16 p.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.

9:24 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Burning complaint.

Tuesday

2:53 a.m. Rosetown Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

6:21 a.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.