The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:27 a.m. McPherson Crescent, Penticton. Line down.
11:21 a.m. Beavis Place, Summerland. Public service.
1:11 p.m. Tillar Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
3:03 p.m. Parkview Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:06 p.m. Ridgedale Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.
5:29 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Car fire.
6:27 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Public service.
6:38 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Needle pickup.
8:16 p.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
9:24 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Burning complaint.
Tuesday
2:53 a.m. Rosetown Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
6:21 a.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.