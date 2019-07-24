A man has been arrested in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Oliver.
Police say the first incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 4, when a man entered the Chevron gas station on Main Street with a mask over his face and knife in his hand and demanded money. He got away with less than $100 and a few packs of cigarettes.
Then, around 7 p.m. on July 12, a man with a mask covering his face and a knife in his hand walked into the Oliver Family Grocery on Main Street and demanded money from a cashier.
The clerk was able to pull the mask away long enough to get a look at the suspect’s face before he fled.
Police were able to link the two incidents and arrested the man the same night.
Joshua Penner is so far charged with just one count of robbery and has been released from custody pending his next court appearance July 31 on the condition he not return to Oliver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.