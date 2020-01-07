High on crystal meth and trying to silence the voices in his head, Daniel Khafizov fired shots from a .22-calibre rifle in the basement suite he rented in Oliver – nearly hitting his landlord, who lived upstairs, in the process.
Khafizov, 31, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of careless use of a firearm and one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
With enhanced credit for time served since his arrest on Jan. 7, 2019, Khafizov is now free.
In line with a joint sentencing recommendation from Crown and defence, Khafizov will now serve 24 months’ probation, conditions of which includes abstaining from drugs and alcohol and getting counselling. He was also banned from owning weapons for life.
Court heard the Khafizov’s landlord was sitting on the couch in his suite when he heard what he believed to be gunshots in the suite below, where Khafizov lived.
The landlord heard another shot, and noticed the feathers fly out of a pillow on his couch. He fled his home and dialed 911 from a neighbour’s house. When RCMP arrived, the tenant in the top-floor unit was also evacuated.
Khafizov did not respond to the RCMP’s demands for him to exit the home, prompting heavily armed police, including a sniper, to set up a perimeter around the home.
Eventually, Khafizov surrendered to police and was arrested.
When RCMP searched the home, they “found 45 spent .22-calibre casings and a box of .22-calibre ammunition on the kitchen counter,” explained Crown counsel John Swanson. A .22-calibre Winchester rifle was found under a futon.
Psychological reports showed Khafizov was suffering “auditory hallucinations” at the time.
“He was aware of what he was doing … but there was certainly some question about whether or not he was aware of the moral culpability of what he was doing,” said Swanson.
Court heard Khafizov began hearing voices in his head in May 2018, and snorted crystal meth in an attempt to drown them out.
During sentencing, Justice Gary Weatherill painted a picture of a bright, young man who became addicted to prescription opioids after his car rolled over on the Coquihalla Highway in 2015.
Khafizov, the judge continued, was raised in a stable household and graduated from the University of Alberta with a degree in accounting. He was later let go from his job after he was unable to work due to his accident.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Khafizov said the incident was “the biggest mistake” of his life.
“I regret it every single day,” he said.
“I rarely hear the voices anymore,” he added. “Now I might hear one voice or two a day … so it’s pretty much diminished completely.”
