Help is on the way for Oliver residents – and Penticton may not be far behind.
Oliver council announced Wednesday three new measures designed to ease COVID-19’s financial burden on the community.
The proposed measures would cancel a planned 4% water rate increase and 9% property tax hike, plus cut first-quarter utility bills by 50%.
The moves were approved in principal by council at a special meeting Tuesday, but must still be made official at next week’s regular meeting.
“Council feels the measures… strike good balance between the Town of Oliver’s responsibility to not run a deficit and meet our obligations to maintain essential services. We are also practising strong financial management by maintaining a strong level of cash assets, prioritizing municipal operations, and focusing on essential capital expenditures,” Mayor Martin Johansen said in a press release.
“In these difficult and uncertain times, council also considers these measures an investment in our community. We encourage residents to re-direct these savings back into the community where they are able to. Shopping local is a great way to support independent businesses who are the backbone of our community’s economic sustainability.”
Meanwhile, the City of Penticton on Wednesday launched two emergency surveys to check in with residents and businesses on what kind of help they need from the local government.
“We’re calling on you, our residents and the South Okanagan business community, to tell us how you’ve been affected. The results will help guide critical city council decisions as we move ahead with relief and recovery measures,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
The window to complete the survey closes April 16 and there are two options to do so: online at www.ShapeYourCityPenticton.ca or by calling the city’s call centre at 250-490-2345.
City manager Donny van Dyk told council Tuesday the survey results, plus an updated snapshot of the municipality’s finances and possible relief programs, such as tax deferrals, will be presented at a special meeting tentatively set for the week of April 19.