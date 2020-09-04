As many as 20 performances from visiting musicians will be recorded by Penticton’s community radio station, thanks to newly announced grant funding
“For me, this grant validates a large part of the reason I became involved with the station in the first place: to be able to establish more meaningful relationships with local musicians is a fundamental reason for a community radio station to exist,” Peach City Radio program director Dave Del Rizzo said in a press release.
“Being able to feature local artists who would otherwise have difficulty getting their music onto mainstream radio is a stepping stone towards becoming an integral part of the music scene in Penticton for CFUZ.”
The $48,000 grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada will allow CFUZ – which broadcasts online and over the air at 92.9 FM – to purchase some equipment, pay the performers and provide honoraria to producers.
The grant program is targeted at creation of Canadian content and is funded by private broadcasters.