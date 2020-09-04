Happy Anniversary

Peach City Radio program director and board member Dave Del Rizzo.

 Keith Lacey

As many as 20 performances from visiting musicians will be recorded by Penticton’s community radio station, thanks to newly announced grant funding

“For me, this grant validates a large part of the reason I became involved with the station in the first place: to be able to establish more meaningful relationships with local musicians is a fundamental reason for a community radio station to exist,” Peach City Radio program director Dave Del Rizzo said in a press release.

“Being able to feature local artists who would otherwise have difficulty getting their music onto mainstream radio is a stepping stone towards becoming an integral part of the music scene in Penticton for CFUZ.”

The $48,000 grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada will allow CFUZ – which broadcasts online and over the air at 92.9 FM – to purchase some equipment, pay the performers and provide honoraria to producers.

The grant program is targeted at creation of Canadian content and is funded by private broadcasters.