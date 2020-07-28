Patrons and staff at a downtown Kelowna strip bar may have been exposed to COVID-19, Interior Health says.
Anyone who was at the Liquid Zoo on Lawrence Avenue between July 15 and July 18 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of the disease for 14 days. They should get tested if they begin to have any symptoms.
Contact tracing is underway with Interior Health trying to reach anyone who may have been exposed.
Five more people in the Interior Health region tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday.
That brings the number of affected people to 358.
Across B.C., 23 new cases of the disease were announced in the daily joint statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and
provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
“As we all look forward to the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend, let's ensure it is a safe weekend for all of us,” Dix and Henry said.
“Whether it is enjoying the local parks, staying at a vacation rental or going out for dinner, keeping our groups small and maintaining safe distances will protect ourselves and those around us,” they said.
New health orders limit people who are renting hotel rooms, vacation homes, or houseboats to having a maximum of five visitors. Everyone's contact information must be obtained.
A total of 3,523 British Columbians have been infected by COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. Almost 90 per cent have fully recovered, there are 253 active cases, and 194 people have died.