Summerland Mayor Toni Boot was brought to tears recalling the numerous times she was a victim of racism as the only child of colour in her elementary school more than 50 years ago.
A crowd estimated at 500 local residents showed up in Gyro Park Sunday at noon for one of the thousands of Black Lives Matters rallies that have taken place around the world over the past two weeks since a police officer in Minneapolis was caught on video placing his knee on George Floyd, an unarmed black man who officers had placed in handcuffs and held face down, while two other officers assisted him. All four officers on the scene were fired and Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers been charged with aiding and abetting murder.
Boot, who grew up in a mixed race family featuring 10 children, nine of her who were adopted by her parents, said she has experienced systemic racism since her early school days.
When she first moved with her family to Summerland in 1961, she was just a little girl, said Boot.
“I have faced this racism all of my life,” she said. “As an adult and as a child.”
Her principal in those early days, who became a close personal friend, brought her into his office every school day to give her a mint “because he knew I was being targeted on the playground,” said Boot. “I was pushed off the merry-go-round, knocked off the monkey bars. I was not able to play with non-white kids. I was the only black child in the school system.”
Her parents, who were white, adopted nine of their 10 children and she grew up in a loving, mixed race family, where several of her black and indigenous siblings also experienced the same racism she did, said Boot.
One of her oldest sisters made it her duty to protect her at school.
“Her job was to protect me when we were at school … from physical violence,” she said. “Obviously, the words, she couldn’t protect me from those.”
The racism she incurred continued at high school, she said.
“Somebody asked me to help her cheat on an exam and I said I’m not going to do that,” she said. “So she decided it was OK to start calling me fuzzy wuzzy little bear. My next oldest brother was black … and my next oldest sister was black as well. He was a big guy and could take care of himself, but often he was fighting.”
That same brother once got in trouble and was sent home after a teacher told him to “shut up, sit down and act like a white man.”
The horrific murder of Lloyd prompted the largest series of protests since the 1960s, but people must not forget “this goes on a lot longer than that,” she said.
Protests around the world are taking place not only because of Lloyd’s murder, but because the majority of citizens around the world are sick and tired of the oppression of people based solely on the colour of their skin, said Boot.
“Please remember this has been going on for a lot longer than I have lived and as other people have said before me today, please let’s make a change,” she said. “The only way we can make a change is to get together on the same page.”
Boot was impressed the organizers did such a great job in a short period of time and that several hundred local residents showed up.
“To see this much support is absolutely fantastic,” she said.
Austin Johnson, one of the rally organizers, said he the fact so many people of colour have to detail on their taxes that they are a visible minority is “so messed up … we all share this planet together.”
Johnson, in his early 20s, said the man he was named after died after a horrific incident with police.
“When he was having a heart attack and he ran to police asking for help, all they saw was a coloured man running toward them and they stomped on his chest until he ultimately died,” he said. “From the very instant I came into this world, I have felt the overhang.”
Johnson said the rally was about systemic racism against all people of colour, including Canada’s indigenous people and to decry the growing problem of police brutality.
“We’re here to make a difference today,” he said. “We’re not just here for black lives, but indigenous lives and all people of colour.
“We’re here to take a stand against police brutality and lack of action taken by police for people of colour.”
Penticton Mayor John Vassalaki said he attended the rally “not as the mayor, but as a plain citizen, just like the rest of you. I want to stand for this wonderful cause that we’re here to speak about today.”
Vassalaki praised the organizers for putting together the event and praising all those who attended, acknowledging racism must end as all citizens deserve to be treated equally.
“This is a stand for the rights of people to live in peace in this country,” he said. “On behalf of Penticton city council, we join you in the fight against racism.”
Two members of the Penticton Indian Band spoke about their experiences with racism and determined battle to try and enact change so their children and grandchildren can grow up in a better world.
Josh Wilson said he’s experienced “many different forms of racism in my life” living in both Canada and the United States.
“I too believe we all have rights,” he said. “This is how I live my life and this is how I try and teach my children.”
Too many people of colour experience blatant and subverted racism on a regular basis and this must stop, he said.
“I know how this effects people on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “I’ve been trigged because all that has happened and all that’s been in the media … it is change that we need to have happen for all of us to feel safe.”
His cousin Clint George, a member of the PIB council and an artist, his finest paintings contain a palette of different colours and society must accept that a safe and functioning society must welcome people of all colours and creeds.
“We’re trying bring together a world where many colours unite and create such a beautiful picture, for my children, my grandchildren, for all of us,” he said. “I think what we all need to concentrate on is the R-word (racism). This is something we need to break and that’s why we’re all gathered here today, to break that R-word.”
Although B.C. remains under advisement due to COVID-19, organizers continually stressed to all participants to exercise safe social distancing — which they did. An estimated 70% of the crowd wore face masks.